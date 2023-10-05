Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Bataan Chief Pinning Ceremony

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    230929-N-OQ442-1033 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 29, 2023) Newly promoted chief petty officers assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and newly promoted gunnery sergeants assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) participate in a chief pinning ceremony in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 29. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

    This work, USS Bataan Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

