230929-N-OQ442-1039 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 29, 2023) Gunnery Sgt. Kyle Hutson, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), renders honors during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 29, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 06:16 Photo ID: 8062113 VIRIN: 230929-N-OQ442-1039 Resolution: 4513x3009 Size: 1.17 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.