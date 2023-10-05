230929-N-OQ442-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief petty officers assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) participate in the ship’s chief pinning ceremony in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 29. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 06:16 Photo ID: 8062110 VIRIN: 230929-N-OQ442-1001 Resolution: 5293x3529 Size: 1.18 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.