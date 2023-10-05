230910-N-OQ442-1051 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 10, 2023) A CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 162 (reinforced), lands on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 10. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 06:03 Photo ID: 8062104 VIRIN: 230910-N-OQ442-1051 Resolution: 4227x2818 Size: 1023.5 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Flight Ops [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.