USS Bataan Flight Ops

230910-N-OQ442-1022 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 10, 2023) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) depart an MV-22B Osprey aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 162 (reinforced), in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 10. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and the 26 MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 Location: ARABIAN GULF