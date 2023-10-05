Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan Flight Ops [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Bataan Flight Ops

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    230910-N-OQ442-1028 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 10, 2023) An AH-1Z Viper helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 162 (reinforced), conducts flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 10. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 06:03
    Photo ID: 8062098
    VIRIN: 230910-N-OQ442-1028
    Resolution: 4366x2911
    Size: 878.47 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Flight Ops [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bataan Flight Ops
    USS Bataan Flight Ops
    USS Bataan Flight Ops
    USS Bataan Flight Ops
    USS Bataan Flight Ops
    USS Bataan Flight Ops
    USS Bataan Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Flight Ops
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT