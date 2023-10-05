Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Flight Ops [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Bataan Flight Ops

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231005-N-OQ442-1006
    ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 5, 2023) Lt. Sean McDonald, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), observes flight operations from the ship’s primary flight control, Oct. 5. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 05:04
    Photo ID: 8062095
    VIRIN: 231005-N-OQ442-1006
    Resolution: 4639x3093
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Flight Ops [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    flight ops
    C5F
    Task Force 51/5

