231005-N-OQ442-1007

ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 5, 2023) Lt. Sean McDonald, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), communicates with pilots on the flight deck from the ship’s primary flight control, Oct. 5. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 05:04 Photo ID: 8062093 VIRIN: 231005-N-OQ442-1007 Resolution: 3492x2328 Size: 1.09 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Flight Ops [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.