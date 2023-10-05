Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan 9/11 Rememberance [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Bataan 9/11 Rememberance

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    230911-N-OQ442-1066
    ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 11, 2023) First class petty officers selected for advancement to chief petty officer participate in a moment of silence during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 11. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 04:15
    Photo ID: 8062092
    VIRIN: 230911-N-OQ442-1066
    Resolution: 4471x2981
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

