USS Bataan 9/11 Rememberance

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 11, 2023) First class petty officers selected for advancement to chief petty officer participate in a moment of silence during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 11. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Location: ARABIAN GULF