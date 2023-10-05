USS Bataan 9/11 Rememberance

230911-N-OQ442-1068

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 11, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) participate in a moment of silence during the ship’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 11. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC)are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

