USS Dewey (DDG 105) Participates in PHOTEX During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama 2023

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 8, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) steams in the Philippine Sea during a photo exercise as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 8. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

