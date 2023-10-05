USS Dewey (DDG 105) Participates in PHOTEX During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama 2023

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 8, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Akebono (DD 108), Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331), Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey (P 234) and Philippine Navy guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) steam in formation while participating in a photo exercise in the Philippine Sea as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 8. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

