PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 8, 2023) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Akebono (DD 108), steams in formation while participating in a photo exercise in the Philippine Sea as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 8. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 03:09 Photo ID: 8062055 VIRIN: 231008-N-UA460-3185 Resolution: 5655x3747 Size: 1.5 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Participates in PHOTEX During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.