USS Normandy Holds FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony

230929-N-LK647-1093 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 29, 2023) Seaman Melanie McNeil, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), sings the national anthem, as the ship holds its Fiscal Year 2024 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, Sep. 29, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

