Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Normandy Holds FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Normandy Holds FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230929-N-LK647-1052 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 29, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Darren Javines, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), master of ceremonies, for the ship's Fiscal Year 2024 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, Sep. 29, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 02:40
    Photo ID: 8062043
    VIRIN: 230929-N-LK647-1052
    Resolution: 6210x4140
    Size: 1002.04 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Holds FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Normandy Holds FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony
    USS Normandy Holds FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony
    USS Normandy Holds FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony
    USS Normandy Holds FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony
    USS Normandy Holds FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony
    USS Normandy Holds FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT