PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 Photo ID: 8062012 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA