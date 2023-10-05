Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons shoot [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons shoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    231006-N-QF023-1275
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Jhmel Trammell, fires an M240 machine gun on the fo’scle during a crew-served weapons shoot aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 01:46
    VIRIN: 231006-N-QF023-1275
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons shoot [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M240 machine gun
    cg 62
    crew-served weapons
    uss robert smalls

