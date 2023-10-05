Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam engineering verify fuel levels on the unit's storage tanks for the emergency generators as crews conduct storm preparations in Guam ahead of Tropical Storm Bolaven on Oct. 9, 2023. Tropical Storm Bolaven strengthened after passing through the Federated States of Micronesia and is forecast to intensify through Tuesday afternoon, possibly becoming a typhoon. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 22:59 Photo ID: 8061989 VIRIN: 231009-G-IA651-1008 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.49 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Bolaven, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.