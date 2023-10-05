USS Shoup holds divine services while patrolling East China Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 8, 2023) Navy Chaplain Lt. Nahum Melendez, from Silver Spring, Maryland, speaks to Sailors during divine services in the classroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, Oct. 8. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

