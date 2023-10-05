Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shoup holds divine services while patrolling East China Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    EAST CHINA SEA

    10.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 8, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Bryan Smith, from Hampton, Georgia, and Quartermaster 3rd Class Litzy Lopezramirez, from Columbus, Ohio, prepare to raise a church pennant indicating that divine services are being held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, Oct. 8. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70
    Church Pennant
    Divine Services

