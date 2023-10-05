EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 8, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Bryan Smith, from Hampton, Georgia, and Quartermaster 3rd Class Litzy Lopezramirez, from Columbus, Ohio, prepare to raise a church pennant indicating that divine services are being held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the East China Sea, Oct. 8. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 21:19 Photo ID: 8061936 VIRIN: 231008-N-HP061-1010 Resolution: 3387x5081 Size: 813.77 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shoup holds divine services while patrolling East China Sea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.