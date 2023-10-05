Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mascot Monday [Image 1 of 3]

    Mascot Monday

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bruno, the mascot for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and his handler, Sgt. Tyler Abbott, a combat graphic specialist at MCRD, participate in the coin flip ceremony for the Point Loma High School football game, San Diego, Oct. 5, 2023. The mascots job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work, and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

