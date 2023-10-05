U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bruno, the mascot for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and his handler, Sgt. Tyler Abbott, a combat graphic specialist at MCRD, participate in the coin flip ceremony for the Point Loma High School football game, San Diego, Oct. 5, 2023. The mascots job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work, and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 20:52
|Photo ID:
|8061908
|VIRIN:
|231008-M-GO078-1022
|Resolution:
|5682x3790
|Size:
|11.63 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mascot Monday [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
