    Thunderbirds return for Pacific Airshow [Image 30 of 32]

    Thunderbirds return for Pacific Airshow

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Huntington Beach, California, Sept. 29-Oct. 4, 2023. The Thunderbirds headlined the Pacific Air Show, one of the largest air shows across the United States that attracts millions of spectators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 19:23
    Photo ID: 8061890
    VIRIN: 231004-F-IH091-1015
    Resolution: 7698x5076
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds return for Pacific Airshow [Image 32 of 32], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Huntington Beach
    California
    Pacific Air Show

