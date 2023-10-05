Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Army Ten Miler [Image 38 of 49]

    2023 Army Ten Miler

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A runner pours water on their head during the 39th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington, in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2023. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 14:31
    Photo ID: 8061689
    VIRIN: 231008-A-AR102-3345
    Resolution: 4079x2719
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Army Ten Miler [Image 49 of 49], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Running
    U.S. Army
    Army Ten Miler
    ATM2023
    2023 Army Ten Miler

