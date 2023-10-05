A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, rescues three people from the water in Great Bay, New Jersey, after their 18-foot boat capsized Oct. 7, 2023. After Philadelphia-based Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay search and rescue coordinators received a VHF-FM hail for help, they rerouted an already-airbore MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to rescue the three people. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 12:06 Photo ID: 8061570 VIRIN: 231007-G-KH296-1985 Resolution: 815x547 Size: 61.92 KB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from water after boat capsizes in Great Bay, New Jersey, by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.