    Coast Guard rescues 3 from water after boat capsizes in Great Bay, New Jersey

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, rescues three people from the water in Great Bay, New Jersey, after their 18-foot boat capsized Oct. 7, 2023. After Philadelphia-based Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay search and rescue coordinators received a VHF-FM hail for help, they rerouted an already-airbore MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to rescue the three people. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 12:06
    SAR
    search and rescue
    uscg
    aircrew

