    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun during a live-fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 30. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

