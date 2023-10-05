PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun during a live-fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 30. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 11:59
|Photo ID:
|8061531
|VIRIN:
|230930-N-UA460-1003
|Resolution:
|3382x2160
|Size:
|909.41 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS
