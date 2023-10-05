USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Damage Control Flooding Drill While Operating in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Angel Salvador, from Houston, communicates with the central control station during a damage control flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 30. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8061526
|VIRIN:
|230930-N-UA460-1775
|Resolution:
|5799x4153
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
