USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Damage Control Flooding Drill While Operating in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) apply shoring during a damage control flooding drill while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 30. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.08.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by PO1 Gregory Johnson