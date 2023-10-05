Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 7, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Cade Kevek, from Union Grove, Wisconsin, fires a shot line from the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105 during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) while operating in the South China Sea, Oct. 7. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 10:42
    Photo ID: 8061522
    VIRIN: 231007-N-UA460-1900
    Resolution: 1776x1080
    Size: 182.01 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    MSC
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Wally Schirra
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT