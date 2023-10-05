USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 7, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Cade Kevek, from Union Grove, Wisconsin, fires a shot line from the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105 during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) while operating in the South China Sea, Oct. 7. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

