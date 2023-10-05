USS McFaul Conducts Firefighting Drill

231005-N-YD864-1043 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 5, 2023) Hull Technician Fireman Julio Vasquez-Jimenez, front, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Christian Borrego, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), participate in a firefighting drill in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 5. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

