    15th EAS deliver within USCENTCOM [Image 6 of 9]

    15th EAS deliver within USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A pallet is secured aboard a C-17A Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 15, 2023. The C-17A Globemaster III is a key asset that increases air mobility within the region to transport key assets within the USCENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. interests and promote regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 09:15
    Photo ID: 8061449
    VIRIN: 230815-F-TC214-1389
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th EAS deliver within USCENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    C-17 Globemaster III
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    SLICC

