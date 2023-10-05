Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Quarter Awards Ceremony

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing hosted a quarterly awards ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 3, 2023. Airmen across the wing and several rank tiers were rewarded for the hard work and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 02:59
    Photo ID: 8061376
    VIRIN: 231003-F-EP384-1001
    Resolution: 4758x3806
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    TAGS

    Awards
    Quarterly
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Recognition
    Ali Al Salem

