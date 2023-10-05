The Blue Angels Perform During San Francisco Fleet Week 2023

231007-N-YV347-1248 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2023) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels perform at an air show presented by United Airlines in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings /Released)

Date Taken: 10.07.2023
by PO3 Jordan Jennings