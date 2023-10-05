Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest Performs During San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    Navy Band Southwest Performs During San Francisco Fleet Week 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Navy Band Southwest "Prevailing Winds" performs in China Town during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023 19:01
    VIRIN: 231006-N-PA221-1020
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    This work, Navy Band Southwest Performs During San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Francisco
    Navy Band Southwest
    SFFW
    SFFW2023
    China Town

