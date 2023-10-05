Navy Band Southwest Performs During San Francisco Fleet Week 2023

Navy Band Southwest "Prevailing Winds" performs in China Town during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

Date Taken: 10.06.2023
Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
by PO3 Kevin Tang