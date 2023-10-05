USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform corrective maintenance

231006-N-SO660-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Anthony Caudel, from West Plains, Missouri, welds a slide block assembly in the machine shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

