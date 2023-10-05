USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform corrective maintenance

231006-N-SO660-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Kyle Martin, from Houston, repairs a slide block assembly using a lathe in the machine shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8061131
|VIRIN:
|231006-N-SO660-1014
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
