Navy Band Southwest Perform at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023

U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Katie Clark, assigned to Navy Band Southwest "Prevailing Winds," performs at Lakeside Landing during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

