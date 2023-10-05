U.S. Marine Sgt. Dennis Mitchell, assigned to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, receives recognition for rescuing a father and son who had been swept out to sea off Coronado Beach during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 23:37 Photo ID: 8060985 VIRIN: 231005-N-PA221-1389 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.43 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members and Distinguished Guests at San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.