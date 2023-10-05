U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Christopher Cox, receives recognition for applying emergency first aid in San Diego, saving the life of a civilian suffering from multiple stab wounds and a severed brachial artery, during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 23:38 Photo ID: 8060984 VIRIN: 231005-N-PA221-1379 Resolution: 5946x3964 Size: 2.56 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members and Distinguished Guests at San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.