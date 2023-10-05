Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 Humanitarian Assistance Village [Image 8 of 8]

    San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 Humanitarian Assistance Village

    SAN FRACISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Seaman Abby Aguilar 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Visitors watch as Navy and Coast Guard vessels sail by during the parade of ships at Marina Green as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023, Oct. 6, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Abigail Aguilar/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 Humanitarian Assistance Village [Image 8 of 8], by SN Abby Aguilar, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    San Francisco Fleet Week
    SFFW2023
    SFFleetWeek2023

