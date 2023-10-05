A new U.S. Marine from Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, is greeted by a guest after a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 6, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8060841
|VIRIN:
|231006-M-EG840-1010
|Resolution:
|5088x3392
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bravo Company Graduation [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
