U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 6, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 18:01 Photo ID: 8060839 VIRIN: 231006-M-EG840-1006 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 23.74 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Graduation [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.