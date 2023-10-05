Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Graduation [Image 6 of 10]

    Bravo Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marines Corps Drill Instructors with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, retire the guidons during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 6, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

