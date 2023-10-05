U.S. Air Force Airmen pose for a group photo after a panel discussion during Hispanic Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 2, 2023. The event was held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 16:40
|Photo ID:
|8060792
|VIRIN:
|231002-F-TI822-1015
|Resolution:
|5963x3975
|Size:
|18.25 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Panel [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT