    Hispanic Heritage Month Panel [Image 2 of 4]

    Hispanic Heritage Month Panel

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen gather for a panel discussion during Hispanic Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 2, 2023. The event was held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

