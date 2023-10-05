U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, left, and Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, tightens screws on a conical fin assembly at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The conical fins control the direction that the ordinance drops. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 16:16
|Photo ID:
|8060739
|VIRIN:
|231002-F-IQ323-1292
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership visit to Munitions [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
