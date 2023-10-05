Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership visit to Munitions [Image 7 of 9]

    Leadership visit to Munitions

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, tightens a clasp on a practice munition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. Assembly of the munitions starts by placing and tightening the nose plugs. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 16:16
    Photo ID: 8060738
    VIRIN: 231002-F-IQ323-1226
    Resolution: 6683x4912
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    This work, Leadership visit to Munitions [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    ACC
    Munitions
    23rd Wing

