Leadership visit to Munitions

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, tightens a clasp on a practice munition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. Assembly of the munitions starts by placing and tightening the nose plugs. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
