U.S. Air Force Airmen discuss a potential problem with a conical fin at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. Before assembly Airmen are to carefully inspect equipment to reduce chances of assembly failure. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 16:16
|Photo ID:
|8060736
|VIRIN:
|231002-F-IQ323-1162
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership visit to Munitions [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
