Leadership visit to Munitions

A conical fin assembly sits waiting to be attached to the munitions body at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. Conical fins house a GPS navigation system that assists the ordinance dropping at the right location. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

