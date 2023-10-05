Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership visit to Munitions [Image 4 of 9]

    Leadership visit to Munitions

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A conical fin assembly sits waiting to be attached to the munitions body at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. Conical fins house a GPS navigation system that assists the ordinance dropping at the right location. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

